Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL play on Monday features a matchup in Boston, Massachusetts between the Colorado Avalanche (36-9-4) and Boston Bruins (28-17-4) at TD Garden, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 76 points and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 60 points.

How to Watch Boston vs. Colorado

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Boston

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6

Colorado and Boston Stats

The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (4.0 goals per game), and the Bruins are 15th on defense (2.9 against).

On average, the Bruins score 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (11th).

Colorado has a +58 goal differential on the season, second in the NHL.

Boston is 18th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -5.

The Avalanche have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

The Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (on 24.8% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 33 (killing off 77.4% of penalties, 21st in league).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand is an offensive leader for Boston with 48 points (1.2 per game), with 21 goals and 27 assists in 39 games (playing 19:18 per game).

David Pastrnak has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 25 goals and 21 assists.

Patrice Bergeron's 12 goals and 23 assists add up to 35 points this season.

Linus Ullmark has a .909 save percentage (27th in the league), with 700 total saves, giving up 70 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) and plays an average of 19:14 per game.

Mikko Rantanen has racked up 58 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 32 assists.

Cale Makar has 50 total points for Colorado, with 18 goals and 32 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a 2.4 goals against average, and 910 saves. His .920 save percentage ranks 13th in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

