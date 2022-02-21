Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Monday features a matchup in Boston, Massachusetts between the Colorado Avalanche (36-9-4) and Boston Bruins (28-17-4) at TD Garden, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 76 points and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 60 points.
How to Watch Boston vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Colorado vs. Boston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Avalanche
-1.5
6
Colorado and Boston Stats
- The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (4.0 goals per game), and the Bruins are 15th on defense (2.9 against).
- On average, the Bruins score 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (11th).
- Colorado has a +58 goal differential on the season, second in the NHL.
- Boston is 18th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -5.
- The Avalanche have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Bruins have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
- The Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (on 24.8% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 33 (killing off 77.4% of penalties, 21st in league).
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is an offensive leader for Boston with 48 points (1.2 per game), with 21 goals and 27 assists in 39 games (playing 19:18 per game).
- David Pastrnak has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with 25 goals and 21 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron's 12 goals and 23 assists add up to 35 points this season.
- Linus Ullmark has a .909 save percentage (27th in the league), with 700 total saves, giving up 70 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) and plays an average of 19:14 per game.
- Mikko Rantanen has racked up 58 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 32 assists.
- Cale Makar has 50 total points for Colorado, with 18 goals and 32 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a 2.4 goals against average, and 910 saves. His .920 save percentage ranks 13th in the league.
Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)