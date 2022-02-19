How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday features the Colorado Avalanche (35-9-4) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (16-25-8) at KeyBank Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 74 points and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Colorado vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Avalanche
-1.5
6
Colorado and Buffalo Stats
- The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (4.0 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.4 against).
- The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 12th on defense (2.8 against).
- Colorado is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.
- Buffalo is -39 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
- The Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 24.0% of opportunities).
- The Avalanche have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.2% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Jeff Skinner's 34 points are important for Buffalo. He has 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games.
- Tage Thompson has racked up 34 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 18 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with eight goals and 24 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has played 17 games this season, conceding 52 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 483 saves and a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Colorado Impact Players
- Nazem Kadri is Colorado's leading contributor with 62 points. He has 20 goals and 42 assists this season.
- Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) to the team.
- Gabriel Landeskog's season total of 49 points has come from 23 goals and 26 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a 2.4 goals against average, and 881 saves. His .921 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.
Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)
How To Watch
