How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens with teammates as defenseman Brett Kulak (77) passes on during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday features the Colorado Avalanche (35-9-4) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (16-25-8) at KeyBank Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 74 points and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6

Colorado and Buffalo Stats

The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (4.0 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.4 against).

The Sabres are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 12th on defense (2.8 against).

Colorado is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.

Buffalo is -39 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 24.0% of opportunities).

The Avalanche have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.2% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

Jeff Skinner's 34 points are important for Buffalo. He has 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games.

Tage Thompson has racked up 34 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 18 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with eight goals and 24 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has played 17 games this season, conceding 52 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 483 saves and a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is Colorado's leading contributor with 62 points. He has 20 goals and 42 assists this season.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) to the team.

Gabriel Landeskog's season total of 49 points has come from 23 goals and 26 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a 2.4 goals against average, and 881 saves. His .921 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

