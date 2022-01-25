Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's NHL schedule will see the Colorado Avalanche (28-8-3) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-7), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche sit in first place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Avalanche
-1.5
6.5
Colorado and Chicago Stats
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has scored 51 points in 36 games (15 goals and 36 assists).
- Mikko Rantanen has 48 points (1.3 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 27 assists.
- Nathan MacKinnon's 42 points this season have come via nine goals and 33 assists.
- In 28 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 68 goals (2.63 goals against average) and has racked up 712 saves.
Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 35 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 26 assists in 37 games (playing 21:50 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has posted 33 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and nine assists.
- Seth Jones has 26 points so far, including three goals and 23 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has an .889 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 338 saves, and has allowed 42 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
