Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's NHL schedule will see the Colorado Avalanche (28-8-3) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-7), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche sit in first place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Chicago

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and Chicago Stats

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has scored 51 points in 36 games (15 goals and 36 assists).

Mikko Rantanen has 48 points (1.3 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 27 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon's 42 points this season have come via nine goals and 33 assists.

In 28 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 68 goals (2.63 goals against average) and has racked up 712 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 35 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 26 assists in 37 games (playing 21:50 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has posted 33 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and nine assists.

Seth Jones has 26 points so far, including three goals and 23 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has an .889 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 338 saves, and has allowed 42 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.