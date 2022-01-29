How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3) and the Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7) meet in Chicago, Illinois on January 28, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Avalanche sit in first place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Colorado

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and Chicago Stats

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's nine goals and 28 assists in 39 games for Chicago add up to 37 total points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 26 goals and 10 assists in 43 games.

Seth Jones has 28 points so far, including three goals and 25 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .911 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 841 saves, and has allowed 82 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Day To Day (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is Colorado's top contributor with 55 points. He has 16 goals and 39 assists this season.

Mikko Rantanen has racked up 49 points (1.3 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 27 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon's season total of 43 points has come from nine goals and 34 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Face/Concussion)

Regional restrictions apply.