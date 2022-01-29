How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3) and the Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7) meet in Chicago, Illinois on January 28, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Avalanche sit in first place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Avalanche
-1.5
6.5
Colorado and Chicago Stats
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's nine goals and 28 assists in 39 games for Chicago add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 26 goals and 10 assists in 43 games.
- Seth Jones has 28 points so far, including three goals and 25 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .911 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 841 saves, and has allowed 82 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Day To Day (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
Colorado Impact Players
- Nazem Kadri is Colorado's top contributor with 55 points. He has 16 goals and 39 assists this season.
- Mikko Rantanen has racked up 49 points (1.3 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 27 assists.
- Nathan MacKinnon's season total of 43 points has come from nine goals and 34 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Face/Concussion)
