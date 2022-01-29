Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3) and the Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7) meet in Chicago, Illinois on January 28, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Avalanche sit in first place and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Chicago

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6.5

Colorado and Chicago Stats

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's nine goals and 28 assists in 39 games for Chicago add up to 37 total points on the season.
  • Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 26 goals and 10 assists in 43 games.
  • Seth Jones has 28 points so far, including three goals and 25 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a .911 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 841 saves, and has allowed 82 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Day To Day (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is Colorado's top contributor with 55 points. He has 16 goals and 39 assists this season.
  • Mikko Rantanen has racked up 49 points (1.3 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 27 assists.
  • Nathan MacKinnon's season total of 43 points has come from nine goals and 34 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Face/Concussion)

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
