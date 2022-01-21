How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado Avalanche (26-8-3) and the Los Angeles Kings (20-15-5) meet in Los Angeles, California on January 20, 2022 at Staples Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (55 points), and the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference (45 points).

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Colorado

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Colorado and Los Angeles Stats

The Avalanche are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.2), and the Kings are sixth in goals allowed (2.7).

On average, the Kings score 2.8 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Avalanche allow 3.1 (20th).

Colorado is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +40.

Los Angeles is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at +5 (+0.1 per game).

The Avalanche have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 23.2% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.1% of penalties).

The Kings have scored 20 power-play goals (on 15.9% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 28 (killing off 75% of penalties, 27th in league).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 23 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Los Angeles offense with 35 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 11.2%.

Viktor Arvidsson has helped lead the offense for Los Angeles this season with nine goals and 15 assists.

Los Angeles' Alex Iafallo is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (11 goals and 13 assists).

Cal Petersen has given up 41 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 364 saves with an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed), Adrian Kempe: Out (COVID-19)

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is Colorado's top contributor with 51 points. He has 15 goals and 36 assists this season.

Mikko Rantanen has 20 goals and 26 assists to total 46 points (1.4 per game).

Nathan MacKinnon has nine goals and 31 assists for Colorado.

In 26 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 65 goals (2.72 goals against average) and has racked up 644 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Valeri Nichushkin: Out (COVID-19), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

