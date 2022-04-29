Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls the puck in overtime against the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (52-22-7) and the Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7) take the ice in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 29, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (119 points).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Colorado

Minnesota and Colorado Stats

  • The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Avalanche are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • On average, the Avalanche put up 3.8 goals in a game (second in league), and the Wild concede 3.1 (17th).
  • Minnesota is +53 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
  • Colorado is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +79.
  • The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 goals on power-plays (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen's 91 points are pivotal for Colorado. He has 36 goals and 55 assists in 74 games.
  • Nathan MacKinnon is a top offensive contributor for Colorado with 88 total points this season. He has scored 32 goals and added 56 assists in 65 games.
  • Cale Makar has posted 28 goals on the season, chipping in 58 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league). He has 1616 saves, and has given up 138 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (106 total points), having amassed 46 goals and 60 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala is another of Minnesota's top contributors through 81 games, with 33 goals and 51 assists.
  • Mats Zuccarello has scored 24 goals and added 55 assists through 70 games for Minnesota.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 158 goals (2.94 goals against average) and racked up 1546 saves.

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)

Wild Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Predators

W 5-4

Away

-121

4/26/2022

Coyotes

L 5-3

Home

-595

4/28/2022

Flames

W 3-2

Home

-107

4/29/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

-115

Avalanche Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Jets

L 4-1

Away

-188

4/26/2022

Blues

W 5-3

Home

-172

4/28/2022

Predators

L 5-4

Home

-305

4/29/2022

Wild

-

Away

-105

