How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (52-22-7) and the Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7) take the ice in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 29, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (119 points).
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Minnesota and Colorado Stats
- The Wild are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Avalanche are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
- On average, the Avalanche put up 3.8 goals in a game (second in league), and the Wild concede 3.1 (17th).
- Minnesota is +53 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
- Colorado is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +79.
- The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 goals on power-plays (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities).
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen's 91 points are pivotal for Colorado. He has 36 goals and 55 assists in 74 games.
- Nathan MacKinnon is a top offensive contributor for Colorado with 88 total points this season. He has scored 32 goals and added 56 assists in 65 games.
- Cale Makar has posted 28 goals on the season, chipping in 58 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league). He has 1616 saves, and has given up 138 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's top contributors (106 total points), having amassed 46 goals and 60 assists.
- Kevin Fiala is another of Minnesota's top contributors through 81 games, with 33 goals and 51 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello has scored 24 goals and added 55 assists through 70 games for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 158 goals (2.94 goals against average) and racked up 1546 saves.
Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Out (Upper Body)
Wild Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Predators
W 5-4
Away
-121
4/26/2022
Coyotes
L 5-3
Home
-595
4/28/2022
Flames
W 3-2
Home
-107
4/29/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-115
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Jets
L 4-1
Away
-188
4/26/2022
Blues
W 5-3
Home
-172
4/28/2022
Predators
L 5-4
Home
-305
4/29/2022
Wild
-
Away
-105
