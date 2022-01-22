Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal with left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (27-8-3) take the ice against the Montreal Canadiens (8-25-6) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference with 57 points and the Canadiens rank 16th in the Eastern Conference with 22 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Montreal

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and Montreal Stats

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is Colorado's leading contributor with 51 points. He has 15 goals and 36 assists this season.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) to the team.

Nathan MacKinnon has 42 total points for Colorado, with nine goals and 33 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 66 goals (2.65 goals against average) and racked up 684 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Valeri Nichushkin: Out (COVID-19), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki's seven goals and 15 assists in 39 games for Montreal add up to 22 total points on the season.

Tyler Toffoli has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with seven goals and 13 assists.

Jonathan Drouin has earned five goals on the season, adding 14 assists.

Jake Allen has played 24 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 637 saves and a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Joel Armia: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Cole Caufield: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

