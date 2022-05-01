How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7) hosting the Nashville Predators (45-30-7) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first with 119 points and the Predators are eighth with 97 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Nashville

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ball Arena

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Nashville

Date Home Away Result 4/28/2022 Avalanche Predators 5-4 (F/SO) NAS 1/11/2022 Predators Avalanche 5-4 (F/OT) NAS 12/16/2021 Predators Avalanche 5-2 NAS 11/27/2021 Avalanche Predators 6-2 COL

Colorado and Nashville Stats

The Avalanche score 3.8 goals per game (308 in 82 games), and the Predators give up 3.0 (250 in 82).

The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (ninth).

Colorado has a +76 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.

Nashville is 16th in the league in goal differential, at +12 (+0.1 per game).

The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties).

The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 48 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 15th in league).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has 92 points (36 goals, 56 assists) and plays an average of 20:58 per game.

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 32 goals and 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri's season total of 87 points has come from 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi's 96 points are pivotal for Nashville. He has put up 23 goals and 73 assists in 80 games.

Matt Duchene has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with 43 goals and 43 assists.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the leaders on the team with 84 total points (42 goals and 42 assists).

Juuse Saros has 1934 saves while giving up 173 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .918 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)

