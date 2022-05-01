How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL slate features the Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7) hosting the Nashville Predators (45-30-7) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first with 119 points and the Predators are eighth with 97 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ball Arena
Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Nashville
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/28/2022
Avalanche
Predators
5-4 (F/SO) NAS
1/11/2022
Predators
Avalanche
5-4 (F/OT) NAS
12/16/2021
Predators
Avalanche
5-2 NAS
11/27/2021
Avalanche
Predators
6-2 COL
Colorado and Nashville Stats
- The Avalanche score 3.8 goals per game (308 in 82 games), and the Predators give up 3.0 (250 in 82).
- The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (ninth).
- Colorado has a +76 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
- Nashville is 16th in the league in goal differential, at +12 (+0.1 per game).
- The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties).
- The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 48 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 15th in league).
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has 92 points (36 goals, 56 assists) and plays an average of 20:58 per game.
- Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 32 goals and 56 assists.
- Nazem Kadri's season total of 87 points has come from 28 goals and 59 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi's 96 points are pivotal for Nashville. He has put up 23 goals and 73 assists in 80 games.
- Matt Duchene has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with 43 goals and 43 assists.
- Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the leaders on the team with 84 total points (42 goals and 42 assists).
- Juuse Saros has 1934 saves while giving up 173 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .918 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
