Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators players celebrate after a goal by defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators players celebrate after a goal by defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators host Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Colorado Avalanche, with the Avalanche leading the series 3-0. Tune in to the game on Monday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference (119 points), while the Predators are eighth in the Western Conference (97 points).

How to Watch Nashville vs. Colorado

Colorado and Nashville Stats

  • The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Predators are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • The Predators are 12th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • Colorado is third in the league in goal differential, at +76 (+0.9 per game).
  • Nashville has a +12 goal differential on the season, 16th in the NHL.
  • The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 73 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 96 total points (1.2 per game).
  • Matt Duchene has amassed 86 points this season, with 43 goals and 43 assists.
  • Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the leading scorers on the team with 84 total points (42 goals and 42 assists).
  • Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (18th in the league). He has 1934 saves, and has given up 173 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.
  • Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 32 goals and 56 assists.
  • Nazem Kadri's season total of 87 points has come from 28 goals and 59 assists.
  • In 57 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and has racked up 1616 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Upper-body), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Darcy Kuemper: Day To Day (Eye)

Avalanche Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/3/2022

Predators

W 7-2

Home

-450

5/5/2022

Predators

W 2-1

Home

-367

5/7/2022

Predators

W 7-3

Away

-242

5/9/2022

Predators

-

Away

-253

Predators Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/3/2022

Avalanche

L 7-2

Away

+350

5/5/2022

Avalanche

L 2-1

Away

+287

5/7/2022

Avalanche

L 7-3

Home

+195

5/9/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

+205

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after a win against the Nashville Predators in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators players celebrate after a goal by defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Breeders Season 3 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto31 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Tijuana

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies vs. Giants

By Phil Watson46 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Padres

By Phil Watson51 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mariners

By Evan Lazar51 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Stars Game 4 in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after a win against the Nashville Predators in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Predators Game 4 in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy