Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators players celebrate after a goal by defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators host Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Colorado Avalanche, with the Avalanche leading the series 3-0. Tune in to the game on Monday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference (119 points), while the Predators are eighth in the Western Conference (97 points).

How to Watch Nashville vs. Colorado

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Colorado and Nashville Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Predators are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).

The Predators are 12th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).

Colorado is third in the league in goal differential, at +76 (+0.9 per game).

Nashville has a +12 goal differential on the season, 16th in the NHL.

The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 73 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 96 total points (1.2 per game).

Matt Duchene has amassed 86 points this season, with 43 goals and 43 assists.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the leading scorers on the team with 84 total points (42 goals and 42 assists).

Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (18th in the league). He has 1934 saves, and has given up 173 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 32 goals and 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri's season total of 87 points has come from 28 goals and 59 assists.

In 57 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and has racked up 1616 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Upper-body), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Darcy Kuemper: Day To Day (Eye)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/3/2022 Predators W 7-2 Home -450 5/5/2022 Predators W 2-1 Home -367 5/7/2022 Predators W 7-3 Away -242 5/9/2022 Predators - Away -253

Predators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/3/2022 Avalanche L 7-2 Away +350 5/5/2022 Avalanche L 2-1 Away +287 5/7/2022 Avalanche L 7-3 Home +195 5/9/2022 Avalanche - Home +205

