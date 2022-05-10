Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nashville Predators host Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Colorado Avalanche, with the Avalanche leading the series 3-0. Tune in to the game on Monday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference (119 points), while the Predators are eighth in the Western Conference (97 points).
How to Watch Nashville vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Colorado and Nashville Stats
- The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Predators are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).
- The Predators are 12th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).
- Colorado is third in the league in goal differential, at +76 (+0.9 per game).
- Nashville has a +12 goal differential on the season, 16th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 59 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Predators have scored 63 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 73 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 96 total points (1.2 per game).
- Matt Duchene has amassed 86 points this season, with 43 goals and 43 assists.
- Nashville's Filip Forsberg is among the leading scorers on the team with 84 total points (42 goals and 42 assists).
- Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage (18th in the league). He has 1934 saves, and has given up 173 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.
- Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 32 goals and 56 assists.
- Nazem Kadri's season total of 87 points has come from 28 goals and 59 assists.
- In 57 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and has racked up 1616 saves.
Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Upper-body), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Darcy Kuemper: Day To Day (Eye)
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/3/2022
Predators
W 7-2
Home
-450
5/5/2022
Predators
W 2-1
Home
-367
5/7/2022
Predators
W 7-3
Away
-242
5/9/2022
Predators
-
Away
-253
Predators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/3/2022
Avalanche
L 7-2
Away
+350
5/5/2022
Avalanche
L 2-1
Away
+287
5/7/2022
Avalanche
L 7-3
Home
+195
5/9/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
+205
