Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates away after celebrating his hat trick goal with right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and defenseman Jack Johnson (3) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates away after celebrating his hat trick goal with right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and defenseman Jack Johnson (3) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (40-11-5) and the New Jersey Devils (20-31-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (85 points), and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference (45 points).

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Colorado

Betting Information for Colorado vs. New Jersey

Avalanche vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6

Colorado and New Jersey Stats

  • The Avalanche are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.9), and the Devils are 26th in goals conceded (3.5).
  • The Devils score 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (12th).
  • Colorado is +61 overall in goal differential this season, second in the league.
  • New Jersey is -28 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 45 goals (on 22.8% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 27 (killing off 81.9% of penalties, 10th in league).
  • The Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has scored 19 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 32 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 51 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.
  • Jack Hughes is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 41 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 24 assists in 36 games.
  • New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the top offensive players on the team with 38 total points (16 goals and 22 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (47th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is one of Colorado's leading contributors (70 total points), having put up 22 goals and 48 assists.
  • Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 54 games, with 26 goals and 39 assists.
  • Cale Makar's season total of 60 points has come from 18 goals and 42 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 92 goals (2.53 goals against average) and racked up 1024 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 7, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) tries to control the puck around center Martin Necas (88) defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates away after celebrating his hat trick goal with right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and defenseman Jack Johnson (3) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) controls the puck defends by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Honda Center. The Golden Knights won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wagner vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy