Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (40-11-5) and the New Jersey Devils (20-31-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (85 points), and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference (45 points).

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Colorado

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for Colorado vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6

Colorado and New Jersey Stats

The Avalanche are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.9), and the Devils are 26th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Devils score 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (12th).

Colorado is +61 overall in goal differential this season, second in the league.

New Jersey is -28 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 45 goals (on 22.8% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 27 (killing off 81.9% of penalties, 10th in league).

The Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored 19 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 32 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 51 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.

Jack Hughes is a top offensive contributor for New Jersey with 41 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 24 assists in 36 games.

New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the top offensive players on the team with 38 total points (16 goals and 22 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (47th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has given up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is one of Colorado's leading contributors (70 total points), having put up 22 goals and 48 assists.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 54 games, with 26 goals and 39 assists.

Cale Makar's season total of 60 points has come from 18 goals and 42 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 92 goals (2.53 goals against average) and racked up 1024 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

