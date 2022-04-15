Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a game between the Colorado Avalanche (53-14-6) and the New Jersey Devils (26-41-6), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Devils rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

9:00 PM ET

TV: MSG

Arena: Ball Arena

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. New Jersey

Date Home Away Result 3/8/2022 Devils Avalanche 5-3 NJ

Colorado and New Jersey Stats

The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (second in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.7 (28th).

The Devils score 3.1 goals per game (224 in 73 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.7 (200 in 73).

Colorado has a +80 goal differential on the season, second in the league.

New Jersey has a -43 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.

On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 63 goals (on 25.7% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 38 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 14th in league).

The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 20:56 per game.

Nazem Kadri is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 26 goals and 57 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon has 82 total points for Colorado, with 29 goals and 53 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .926 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 45 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 68 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.

Nico Hischier has racked up 57 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 37 assists.

Jack Hughes' 26 goals and 30 assists add up to 56 points this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (48th in the league), with 593 total saves, giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

