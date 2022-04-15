Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a game between the Colorado Avalanche (53-14-6) and the New Jersey Devils (26-41-6), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Devils rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. New Jersey

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. New Jersey

DateHomeAwayResult

3/8/2022

Devils

Avalanche

5-3 NJ

Colorado and New Jersey Stats

  • The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (second in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.7 (28th).
  • The Devils score 3.1 goals per game (224 in 73 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.7 (200 in 73).
  • Colorado has a +80 goal differential on the season, second in the league.
  • New Jersey has a -43 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 63 goals (on 25.7% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 38 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 14th in league).
  • The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities).

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists) and plays an average of 20:56 per game.
  • Nazem Kadri is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 26 goals and 57 assists.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has 82 total points for Colorado, with 29 goals and 53 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .926 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 45 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 68 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.
  • Nico Hischier has racked up 57 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 37 assists.
  • Jack Hughes' 26 goals and 30 assists add up to 56 points this season.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (48th in the league), with 593 total saves, giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Flames won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_16454121
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Gold vs Team Purple in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17369461
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
USATSI_16174502
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
imago1011303486h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch C.S. Emelec vs. Deportivo Táchira in Canada

By Christine Brown13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy