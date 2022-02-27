Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (39-10-4) and the New York Islanders (19-21-8) take the ice in Denver, Colorado on March 1, 2022 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 82 points and the Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.
How to Watch Colorado vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Colorado vs. New York
Colorado and New York Stats
- The Avalanche are second in the league in goals scored per game (4.0), and the Islanders are seventh in goals conceded (2.8).
- The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (120 in 48 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (149 in 53).
- Colorado is +61 overall in goal differential this season, first in the league.
- New York is -12 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the NHL.
- The Islanders have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.2% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 22.6% of opportunities).
- The Avalanche have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).
Colorado Impact Players
- Nazem Kadri is one of Colorado's top contributors (66 total points), having registered 22 goals and 44 assists.
- Mikko Rantanen has 26 goals and 39 assists to total 65 points (1.3 per game).
- Cale Makar has 18 goals and 38 assists for Colorado.
- Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 984 saves. His .920 save percentage ranks 11th in the league.
Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Lower-body)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 25 assists in 45 games for New York add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Brock Nelson has racked up 28 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 19 goals and nine assists.
- Noah Dobson has 25 points so far, including eight goals and 17 assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has played 15 games this season, conceding 39 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 413 saves and a .914 save percentage (20th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: None
(Sign up now for a free trial.)