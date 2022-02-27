Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (39-10-4) and the New York Islanders (19-21-8) take the ice in Denver, Colorado on March 1, 2022 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 82 points and the Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Colorado vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Colorado and New York Stats

The Avalanche are second in the league in goals scored per game (4.0), and the Islanders are seventh in goals conceded (2.8).

The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (120 in 48 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (149 in 53).

Colorado is +61 overall in goal differential this season, first in the league.

New York is -12 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the NHL.

The Islanders have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.2% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 22.6% of opportunities).

The Avalanche have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is one of Colorado's top contributors (66 total points), having registered 22 goals and 44 assists.

Mikko Rantanen has 26 goals and 39 assists to total 65 points (1.3 per game).

Cale Makar has 18 goals and 38 assists for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 984 saves. His .920 save percentage ranks 11th in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Lower-body)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 25 assists in 45 games for New York add up to 37 total points on the season.

Brock Nelson has racked up 28 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 19 goals and nine assists.

Noah Dobson has 25 points so far, including eight goals and 17 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has played 15 games this season, conceding 39 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 413 saves and a .914 save percentage (20th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.