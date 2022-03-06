Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (20-23-8) square off against the Colorado Avalanche (40-11-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Colorado

Betting Information for New York vs. Colorado

New York and Colorado Stats

  • The Islanders score 2.6 goals per game (130 in 51 games), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (154 in 55).
  • The Avalanche are second in the league in scoring (3.9 goals per game), and the Islanders are ninth defensively (2.8 against).
  • New York is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.
  • Colorado is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +62.
  • The Avalanche have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.0% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities).
  • The Avalanche have scored 44 power-play goals (11th in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 22 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri's 68 points are important for Colorado. He has recorded 22 goals and 46 assists in 53 games.
  • Mikko Rantanen is one of the impact players on offense for Colorado with 65 total points (1.2 per game), with 26 goals and 39 assists in 53 games.
  • Cale Makar has 59 points so far, including 18 goals and 41 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a .919 save percentage (12th in the league), with 1012 total saves, giving up 89 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (37 total points), having registered 12 goals and 25 assists.
  • Brock Nelson has 19 goals and 10 assists to total 29 points (0.7 per game).
  • Noah Dobson's 27 points this season have come via 10 goals and 17 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Out (Upper-body), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body), Anders Lee: Day To Day (Personal)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
