Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (20-23-8) square off against the Colorado Avalanche (40-11-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Colorado
New York and Colorado Stats
- The Islanders score 2.6 goals per game (130 in 51 games), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (154 in 55).
- The Avalanche are second in the league in scoring (3.9 goals per game), and the Islanders are ninth defensively (2.8 against).
- New York is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.
- Colorado is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +62.
- The Avalanche have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.0% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities).
- The Avalanche have scored 44 power-play goals (11th in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 22 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).
Colorado Impact Players
- Nazem Kadri's 68 points are important for Colorado. He has recorded 22 goals and 46 assists in 53 games.
- Mikko Rantanen is one of the impact players on offense for Colorado with 65 total points (1.2 per game), with 26 goals and 39 assists in 53 games.
- Cale Makar has 59 points so far, including 18 goals and 41 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a .919 save percentage (12th in the league), with 1012 total saves, giving up 89 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (37 total points), having registered 12 goals and 25 assists.
- Brock Nelson has 19 goals and 10 assists to total 29 points (0.7 per game).
- Noah Dobson's 27 points this season have come via 10 goals and 17 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Out (Upper-body), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body), Anders Lee: Day To Day (Personal)
