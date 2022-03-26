Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (45-14-5) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (21-32-11) as a part of Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 95 points and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 53 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Philadelphia

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Philadelphia

Avalanche vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6.5

Colorado and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Avalanche are second in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Flyers are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).
  • The Flyers put up 2.6 goals per game (164 in 64 games), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (177 in 64).
  • Colorado is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +65.
  • Philadelphia is -54 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
  • The Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 40 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is one of Colorado's top contributors (76 total points), having collected 24 goals and 52 assists.
  • Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 75 points (31 goals, 44 assists) to the team.
  • Cale Makar has 71 total points for Colorado, with 22 goals and 49 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 101 goals (2.39 goals against average) and recorded 1213 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has recorded 23 goals and 25 assists in 64 games for Philadelphia, good for 48 points.
  • Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 42 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 30 assists in 62 games.
  • Joel Farabee's 14 goals and 16 assists add up to 30 points this season.
  • Carter Hart has allowed 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1204 saves with a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Oskar Lindblom: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

