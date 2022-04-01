Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 31, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL action will see the Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10), starting at 3:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference with 100 points and the Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 90 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Pittsburgh

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Pittsburgh

Colorado and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Penguins are third on defense (2.6 against).
  • The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Avalanche are seventh defensively (2.8 against).
  • Colorado is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +68.
  • Pittsburgh is +48 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.
  • The Penguins have conceded 24 power-play goals (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 59 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 22.2% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is Colorado's leading contributor with 81 points. He has 26 goals and 55 assists this season.
  • Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 79 points (33 goals, 46 assists) to the team.
  • Cale Makar's 74 points this season have come via 24 goals and 50 assists.
  • In 47 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 105 goals (2.37 goals against average) and has recorded 1283 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby's 70 points are pivotal for Pittsburgh. He has put up 25 goals and 45 assists in 57 games.
  • Jake Guentzel has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 31 goals and 34 assists.
  • Kris Letang has 58 points so far, including seven goals and 51 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 1416 total saves, conceding 121 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Knee)

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
