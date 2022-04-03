Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) host the Colorado Avalanche (49-14-6) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 5, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are sixth in the Eastern Conference (92 points), and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (104 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Colorado

Pittsburgh and Colorado Stats

  • The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (230 in 70 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.7 (188 in 69).
  • The Avalanche are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).
  • In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +48 on the season (fifth in NHL).
  • Colorado is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +71 (+1.0 per game).
  • The Penguins have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).
  • The Avalanche have scored 60 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 25 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, second in league).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is one of the top offensive options for Colorado with 83 points (1.3 per game), with 26 goals and 57 assists in 65 games (playing 19:12 per game).
  • Mikko Rantanen has amassed 82 points this season, with 35 goals and 47 assists.
  • Cale Makar has 75 points so far, including 24 goals and 51 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league), with 1321 total saves, allowing 107 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 72 points in 58 games.
  • Jake Guentzel has 32 goals and 36 assists to total 68 points (1.1 per game).
  • Kris Letang has scored seven goals and added 53 assists through 66 games for Pittsburgh.
  • In 54 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 124 goals (2.34 goals against average) and has racked up 1451 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (Upper Body), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Knee)

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
