Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) host the Colorado Avalanche (49-14-6) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 5, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are sixth in the Eastern Conference (92 points), and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (104 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colorado

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Colorado

Favorite Moneyline Total Penguins -

Pittsburgh and Colorado Stats

The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (230 in 70 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.7 (188 in 69).

The Avalanche are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +48 on the season (fifth in NHL).

Colorado is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +71 (+1.0 per game).

The Penguins have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

The Avalanche have scored 60 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 25 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, second in league).

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is one of the top offensive options for Colorado with 83 points (1.3 per game), with 26 goals and 57 assists in 65 games (playing 19:12 per game).

Mikko Rantanen has amassed 82 points this season, with 35 goals and 47 assists.

Cale Makar has 75 points so far, including 24 goals and 51 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league), with 1321 total saves, allowing 107 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 72 points in 58 games.

Jake Guentzel has 32 goals and 36 assists to total 68 points (1.1 per game).

Kris Letang has scored seven goals and added 53 assists through 66 games for Pittsburgh.

In 54 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 124 goals (2.34 goals against average) and has racked up 1451 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (Upper Body), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Knee)

