Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (43-13-5) and the San Jose Sharks (26-26-8) take the ice in San Jose, California on March 18, 2022 at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first while the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for Colorado vs. San Jose
Colorado and San Jose Stats
- The Avalanche are second in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Sharks are 19th in goals allowed (3.1).
- The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (154 in 60 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (169 in 61).
- Colorado is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +64.
- San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -32.
- The Sharks have conceded 21 power-play goals (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 51 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
- The Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 40 (killing off 77.8% of penalties, 20th in league).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 58 points (1.1 per game), with 25 goals and 33 assists in 55 games (playing 19:07 per game).
- Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 25 goals and 23 assists.
- Logan Couture has 44 points so far, including 20 goals and 24 assists.
- Adin Hill has 587 saves while giving up 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 73 points (22 goals, 51 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.
- Mikko Rantanen has 29 goals and 42 assists to total 71 points (1.2 per game).
- Cale Makar has 21 goals and 45 assists for Colorado.
- Darcy Kuemper has conceded 97 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 1166 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)
