Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) skates for the puck against Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (43-13-5) and the San Jose Sharks (26-26-8) take the ice in San Jose, California on March 18, 2022 at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first while the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Colorado

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Colorado vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and San Jose Stats

The Avalanche are second in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Sharks are 19th in goals allowed (3.1).

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (154 in 60 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (169 in 61).

Colorado is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +64.

San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -32.

The Sharks have conceded 21 power-play goals (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 51 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 40 (killing off 77.8% of penalties, 20th in league).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 58 points (1.1 per game), with 25 goals and 33 assists in 55 games (playing 19:07 per game).

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 25 goals and 23 assists.

Logan Couture has 44 points so far, including 20 goals and 24 assists.

Adin Hill has 587 saves while giving up 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 73 points (22 goals, 51 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.

Mikko Rantanen has 29 goals and 42 assists to total 71 points (1.2 per game).

Cale Makar has 21 goals and 45 assists for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has conceded 97 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 1166 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

