How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday features the Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6) hosting the San Jose Sharks (29-28-8) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 100 points and the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference with 66 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. San Jose

Betting Information for Colorado vs. San Jose

Avalanche vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Avalanche

-337

6

Colorado and San Jose Stats

  • The Avalanche are second in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Sharks are 20th in goals allowed (3.1).
  • On average, the Sharks put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (seventh).
  • Colorado is +68 overall in goal differential this season, second in the NHL.
  • San Jose is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -31.
  • The Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.8% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 59 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).
  • The Sharks have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 43 while short-handed (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 81 points (26 goals, 55 assists) and plays an average of 19:14 per game.
  • Mikko Rantanen has totaled 79 points (1.2 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 46 assists.
  • Cale Makar's season total of 74 points has come from 24 goals and 50 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .924 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has totaled 30 goals and 35 assists in 61 games for San Jose, good for 65 points.
  • Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 54 total points this season. He has scored 26 goals and added 28 assists in 66 games.
  • Logan Couture has scored 21 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
  • James Reimer has 1090 saves while giving up 99 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (12th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
31
2022

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
