How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday features the Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6) hosting the San Jose Sharks (29-28-8) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 100 points and the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference with 66 points.
How to Watch Colorado vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Colorado vs. San Jose
Colorado and San Jose Stats
- The Avalanche are second in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Sharks are 20th in goals allowed (3.1).
- On average, the Sharks put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (seventh).
- Colorado is +68 overall in goal differential this season, second in the NHL.
- San Jose is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -31.
- The Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.8% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 59 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).
- The Sharks have scored 34 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 43 while short-handed (18th in penalty-kill percentage).
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 81 points (26 goals, 55 assists) and plays an average of 19:14 per game.
- Mikko Rantanen has totaled 79 points (1.2 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 46 assists.
- Cale Makar's season total of 74 points has come from 24 goals and 50 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .924 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier has totaled 30 goals and 35 assists in 61 games for San Jose, good for 65 points.
- Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 54 total points this season. He has scored 26 goals and added 28 assists in 66 games.
- Logan Couture has scored 21 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
- James Reimer has 1090 saves while giving up 99 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (12th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
