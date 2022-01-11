Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his overtime goal with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his overtime goal with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (21-8-2) take on the Seattle Kraken (10-19-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are fifth (with 44 points) and the Kraken 15th (24 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Seattle

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Seattle

Avalanche vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6.5

Colorado and Seattle Stats

  • The Avalanche put up 4.3 goals per game (134 in 31 games), and the Kraken concede 3.7 (121 in 33).
  • On average, the Kraken score 2.8 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Avalanche concede 3.3 (21st).
  • Colorado is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +33 (+1.1 per game).
  • Seattle has a -29 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have scored 30 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Avalanche have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 16 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is Colorado's leading contributor with 44 points. He has 12 goals and 32 assists this season.
  • Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) to the team.
  • Gabriel Landeskog has 35 total points for Colorado, with 14 goals and 21 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 59 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 585 saves (25.4 per game).

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (COVID-19), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jordan Eberle has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 10 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 22 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 2.1 shots per game, shooting 18.2%.
  • Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with six goals and 14 assists.
  • Seattle's Yanni Gourde is among the leaders on the team with 19 total points (eight goals and 11 assists).
  • Philipp Grubauer has given up 75 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 559 saves (22.4 per game) with an .882 save percentage (48th in the league).
  • Chris Driedger has an .892 save percentage, has recorded 207 saves (23.0 per game), and has conceded 25 goals (2.8 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Health Protocols), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his overtime goal with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) compete for a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
David Annie 90 Day
entertainment

How to Watch David & Annie: After the 90 Days Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6. Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 434
College Football

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrate Cook's touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Alabama vs. Georgia: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy