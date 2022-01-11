Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his overtime goal with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (21-8-2) take on the Seattle Kraken (10-19-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are fifth (with 44 points) and the Kraken 15th (24 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Seattle

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and Seattle Stats

The Avalanche put up 4.3 goals per game (134 in 31 games), and the Kraken concede 3.7 (121 in 33).

On average, the Kraken score 2.8 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Avalanche concede 3.3 (21st).

Colorado is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +33 (+1.1 per game).

Seattle has a -29 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

The Avalanche have scored 30 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Avalanche have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 16 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is Colorado's leading contributor with 44 points. He has 12 goals and 32 assists this season.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) to the team.

Gabriel Landeskog has 35 total points for Colorado, with 14 goals and 21 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 59 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 585 saves (25.4 per game).

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (COVID-19), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 10 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 22 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 2.1 shots per game, shooting 18.2%.

Jaden Schwartz has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with six goals and 14 assists.

Seattle's Yanni Gourde is among the leaders on the team with 19 total points (eight goals and 11 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has given up 75 goals (3.0 per game) and compiled 559 saves (22.4 per game) with an .882 save percentage (48th in the league).

Chris Driedger has an .892 save percentage, has recorded 207 saves (23.0 per game), and has conceded 25 goals (2.8 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Health Protocols), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

