How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6) and the Seattle Kraken (25-44-6) meet in Seattle, Washington on April 20, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 116 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 56 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado and Seattle Stats

  • The Avalanche score 3.8 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.4 (24th).
  • The Kraken are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Avalanche are seventh on defense (2.7 against).
  • Colorado is second in the league in goal differential, at +84 (+1.1 per game).
  • Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -65 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities).
  • The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann has collected 26 goals and 18 assists in 67 games for Seattle, good for 44 points.
  • Yanni Gourde is a leading scorer for Seattle with 43 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 26 assists in 67 games.
  • Jordan Eberle is a crucial contributor on offense for Seattle with 18 goals and 22 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has played 52 games this season, conceding 152 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1236 saves and an .890 save percentage (51st in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 36 goals and 55 assists this season.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has accumulated 84 points (1.4 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 53 assists.
  • Cale Makar has scored 26 goals and added 57 assists through 72 games for Colorado.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 122 goals (2.43 goals against average) and racked up 1493 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Devon Toews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Avalanche Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Devils

W 3-1

Home

-281

4/16/2022

Hurricanes

W 7-4

Home

-139

4/18/2022

Capitals

L 3-2

Home

-190

4/20/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-319

4/22/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Jets

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

Kraken Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Flames

L 5-3

Away

+325

4/16/2022

Devils

W 4-3

Home

-115

4/18/2022

Senators

W 4-2

Home

-115

4/20/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

+251

4/22/2022

Wild

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Stars

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
