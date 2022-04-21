How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6) and the Seattle Kraken (25-44-6) meet in Seattle, Washington on April 20, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 116 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 56 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Colorado

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Colorado and Seattle Stats

The Avalanche score 3.8 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.4 (24th).

The Kraken are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Avalanche are seventh on defense (2.7 against).

Colorado is second in the league in goal differential, at +84 (+1.1 per game).

Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -65 (-0.9 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities).

The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has collected 26 goals and 18 assists in 67 games for Seattle, good for 44 points.

Yanni Gourde is a leading scorer for Seattle with 43 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 26 assists in 67 games.

Jordan Eberle is a crucial contributor on offense for Seattle with 18 goals and 22 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has played 52 games this season, conceding 152 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1236 saves and an .890 save percentage (51st in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 36 goals and 55 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon has accumulated 84 points (1.4 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 53 assists.

Cale Makar has scored 26 goals and added 57 assists through 72 games for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 122 goals (2.43 goals against average) and racked up 1493 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Devon Toews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Devils W 3-1 Home -281 4/16/2022 Hurricanes W 7-4 Home -139 4/18/2022 Capitals L 3-2 Home -190 4/20/2022 Kraken - Away -319 4/22/2022 Oilers - Away - 4/24/2022 Jets - Away - 4/26/2022 Blues - Home -

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Flames L 5-3 Away +325 4/16/2022 Devils W 4-3 Home -115 4/18/2022 Senators W 4-2 Home -115 4/20/2022 Avalanche - Home +251 4/22/2022 Wild - Away - 4/23/2022 Stars - Away - 4/26/2022 Canucks - Away -

