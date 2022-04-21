How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (55-15-6) and the Seattle Kraken (25-44-6) meet in Seattle, Washington on April 20, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 116 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 56 points.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Colorado and Seattle Stats
- The Avalanche score 3.8 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.4 (24th).
- The Kraken are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Avalanche are seventh on defense (2.7 against).
- Colorado is second in the league in goal differential, at +84 (+1.1 per game).
- Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -65 (-0.9 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities).
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 29 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann has collected 26 goals and 18 assists in 67 games for Seattle, good for 44 points.
- Yanni Gourde is a leading scorer for Seattle with 43 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 26 assists in 67 games.
- Jordan Eberle is a crucial contributor on offense for Seattle with 18 goals and 22 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has played 52 games this season, conceding 152 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1236 saves and an .890 save percentage (51st in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 36 goals and 55 assists this season.
- Nathan MacKinnon has accumulated 84 points (1.4 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 53 assists.
- Cale Makar has scored 26 goals and added 57 assists through 72 games for Colorado.
- Darcy Kuemper has allowed 122 goals (2.43 goals against average) and racked up 1493 saves.
Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Devon Toews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Devils
W 3-1
Home
-281
4/16/2022
Hurricanes
W 7-4
Home
-139
4/18/2022
Capitals
L 3-2
Home
-190
4/20/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-319
4/22/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Jets
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Flames
L 5-3
Away
+325
4/16/2022
Devils
W 4-3
Home
-115
4/18/2022
Senators
W 4-2
Home
-115
4/20/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
+251
4/22/2022
Wild
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
