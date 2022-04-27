Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a showdown between the Colorado Avalanche (55-18-6) and the St. Louis Blues (49-20-11), starting at 9:30 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are first and the Blues third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Colorado vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ball Arena
Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. St. Louis
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
10/28/2021
Blues
Avalanche
4-3 COL
10/16/2021
Avalanche
Blues
5-3 STL
Colorado and St. Louis Stats
- On average, the Avalanche post 3.8 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
- The Blues are scoring 3.8 goals per game (third in league), and the Avalanche are conceding 2.8 (seventh).
- Colorado has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the league.
- St. Louis is +75 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.
- The Blues have conceded 34 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
- The Blues have scored 61 power-play goals (successful on 26.1% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 91 points in 73 games (36 goals and 55 assists).
- Nathan MacKinnon has 87 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 55 assists.
- Cale Makar's 85 points this season have come via 27 goals and 58 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has conceded 131 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1554 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Pavel Francouz: Day To Day (Face), Mikko Rantanen: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko is an offensive leader for St. Louis with 82 points (1.1 per game), with 34 goals and 48 assists in 73 games (playing 16:54 per game).
- Robert Thomas is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 76 total points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 56 assists in 70 games.
- Pavel Buchnevich is a crucial player on offense for St. Louis with 30 goals and 44 assists.
- Ville Husso has a .921 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 1098 total saves, giving up 94 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
