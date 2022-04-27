Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a showdown between the Colorado Avalanche (55-18-6) and the St. Louis Blues (49-20-11), starting at 9:30 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are first and the Blues third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ball Arena

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. St. Louis

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2021 Blues Avalanche 4-3 COL 10/16/2021 Avalanche Blues 5-3 STL

Colorado and St. Louis Stats

On average, the Avalanche post 3.8 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).

The Blues are scoring 3.8 goals per game (third in league), and the Avalanche are conceding 2.8 (seventh).

Colorado has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the league.

St. Louis is +75 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 34 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

The Blues have scored 61 power-play goals (successful on 26.1% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 91 points in 73 games (36 goals and 55 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon has 87 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 55 assists.

Cale Makar's 85 points this season have come via 27 goals and 58 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has conceded 131 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1554 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Pavel Francouz: Day To Day (Face), Mikko Rantanen: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko is an offensive leader for St. Louis with 82 points (1.1 per game), with 34 goals and 48 assists in 73 games (playing 16:54 per game).

Robert Thomas is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 76 total points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 56 assists in 70 games.

Pavel Buchnevich is a crucial player on offense for St. Louis with 30 goals and 44 assists.

Ville Husso has a .921 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 1098 total saves, giving up 94 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

