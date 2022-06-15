Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 11, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Ball Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

DateHomeAwayResult

2/10/2022

Avalanche

Lightning

3-2 COL

10/23/2021

Lightning

Avalanche

4-3 (F/SO) COL

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

  • The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • Colorado is +76 overall in goal differential this season, third in the NHL.
  • Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
  • On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 67 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).
  • The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).
  • Nathan MacKinnon has picked up 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.
  • Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has collected 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.
  • Victor Hedman has helped lead the attack for Tampa Bay this season with 20 goals and 66 assists.
  • Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is among the leading scorers on the team with 69 total points (25 goals and 44 assists).
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 1712 saves, and has given up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Lightning Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Crossroadslogo123
entertainment

How to Watch CMT Crossroads Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
JihanRobinson-BioImage-H-2022
entertainment

How to Watch Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrate after scoring in the third inning Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrate after scoring in the third inning Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 6, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 11, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Mito Pereira putts on the 18th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mito Pereira at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy