Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Jun 11, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Date Home Away Result 2/10/2022 Avalanche Lightning 3-2 COL 10/23/2021 Lightning Avalanche 4-3 (F/SO) COL

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).

The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).

Colorado is +76 overall in goal differential this season, third in the NHL.

Tampa Bay is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.

On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 67 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon has picked up 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has collected 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.

Victor Hedman has helped lead the attack for Tampa Bay this season with 20 goals and 66 assists.

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is among the leading scorers on the team with 69 total points (25 goals and 44 assists).

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 1712 saves, and has given up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Lightning Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.