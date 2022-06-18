Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Jun 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) celebrates with center Nathan MacKinnon (29) after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime of game one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena. Lightning. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Watch at 8:00 PM ET Saturday on ABC when the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Ball Arena

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Date Home Away Result 6/15/2022 Avalanche Lightning 4-3 (F/OT) COL 6/15/2022 Avalanche Lightning 4-3 (F/OT) COL 2/10/2022 Avalanche Lightning 3-2 COL 10/23/2021 Lightning Avalanche 4-3 (F/SO) COL

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).

The Lightning score 3.5 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Avalanche are conceding 2.8 (ninth).

Colorado is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +76 (+0.9 per game).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).

On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 67 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 48 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 15th in league).

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) to the team.

Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1616 saves. His .921 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has scored 42 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 64 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 106 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 17.4%.

Victor Hedman is a top offensive contributor for Tampa Bay with 86 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 66 assists in 82 games.

Nikita Kucherov is a key contributor on offense for Tampa Bay with 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and collected 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

