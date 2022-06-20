Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) looks on against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in at 8:00 PM ET Monday on ABC when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 2-0. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference with 119 points.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022

Monday, June 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and Colorado Stats

The Lightning are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Avalanche are ninth on defense (2.8 against).

The Avalanche are fourth in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.8 against).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +57.

Colorado is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +76.

On the power play, the Lightning have scored 63 goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 48 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 15th in league).

The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen has scored 36 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 56 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Colorado offense with 92 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 14.2%.

Nathan MacKinnon has helped lead the offense for Colorado this season with 32 goals and 56 assists.

Colorado's Nazem Kadri is among the leaders on the team with 87 total points (28 goals and 59 assists).

Darcy Kuemper has a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league), with 1616 total saves, giving up 138 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 106 points in 81 games (42 goals and 64 assists).

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 25 goals and added 44 assists through 47 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) and racked up 1712 saves with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/11/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home -207 6/15/2022 Avalanche L 4-3 Away +129 6/18/2022 Avalanche L 7-0 Away +126 6/20/2022 Avalanche - Home -112 6/22/2022 Avalanche - Home -

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/6/2022 Oilers W 6-5 Away -135 6/15/2022 Lightning W 4-3 Home -153 6/18/2022 Lightning W 7-0 Home -149 6/20/2022 Lightning - Away -108 6/22/2022 Lightning - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.