Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) looks on during a stopage in play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Watch at 8:00 PM ET Wednesday on ABC when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 2-1. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference with 119 points.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Amalie Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and Colorado Stats

  • The Lightning are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • The Avalanche are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
  • Colorado is +76 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.
  • The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 goals on power-plays (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in league in power-play percentage), and the Lightning have conceded 47 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen has scored 36 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 56 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Colorado offense with 92 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 14.2%.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has posted 88 total points (1.4 per game) this season. He has 32 goals and 56 assists.
  • Nazem Kadri's 28 goals and 59 assists add up to 87 points this season.
  • Darcy Kuemper has 1616 saves while giving up 138 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 106 points. He has 42 goals and 64 assists this season.
  • Victor Hedman has accumulated 86 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 66 assists.
  • Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for Tampa Bay.
  • In 63 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 156 goals (2.49 goals against average) and has recorded 1712 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

6/15/2022

Avalanche

L 4-3

Away

+146

6/18/2022

Avalanche

L 7-0

Away

+126

6/20/2022

Avalanche

W 6-2

Home

-118

6/22/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

-112

6/24/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

-

Avalanche Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

6/15/2022

Lightning

W 4-3

Home

-172

6/18/2022

Lightning

W 7-0

Home

-149

6/20/2022

Lightning

L 6-2

Away

-102

6/22/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-108

6/24/2022

Lightning

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

