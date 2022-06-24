Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Jun 22, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) chases in the first period in game four of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to watch the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? Tune in to ABC on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 3-1. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Ball Arena

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Date Home Away Result 6/22/2022 Lightning Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) COL 6/20/2022 Lightning Avalanche 6-2 TB 6/18/2022 Avalanche Lightning 7-0 COL 6/15/2022 Avalanche Lightning 4-3 (F/OT) COL

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.8 against).

The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in league).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).

The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's top contributors through 65 games, with 32 goals and 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri's season total of 87 points has come from 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1616 saves. His .921 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos' 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay add up to 106 total points on the season.

Victor Hedman is one of the impact players on offense for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.

Nikita Kucherov's 25 goals and 44 assists add up to 69 points this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 1712 saves, and has allowed 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

