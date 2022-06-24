Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Looking to watch the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? Tune in to ABC on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 3-1. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Ball Arena
Arena: Ball Arena
Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Tampa Bay
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
6/22/2022
Lightning
Avalanche
3-2 (F/OT) COL
6/20/2022
Lightning
Avalanche
6-2 TB
6/18/2022
Avalanche
Lightning
7-0 COL
6/15/2022
Avalanche
Lightning
4-3 (F/OT) COL
Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats
- The Avalanche are fourth in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.8 against).
- The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
- In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in league).
- Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
- The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities).
- The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.
- Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's top contributors through 65 games, with 32 goals and 56 assists.
- Nazem Kadri's season total of 87 points has come from 28 goals and 59 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1616 saves. His .921 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.
Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos' 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay add up to 106 total points on the season.
- Victor Hedman is one of the impact players on offense for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.
- Nikita Kucherov's 25 goals and 44 assists add up to 69 points this season.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 1712 saves, and has allowed 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
