Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Sunday when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche are up 3-2. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats
- On average, the Avalanche put up 3.8 goals in a game (fourth in league), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (sixth).
- The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
- In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in league).
- Tampa Bay's goal differential is +57 on the season (sixth in the league).
- On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 67 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).
- The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos is an offensive leader for Tampa Bay with 106 points (1.3 per game), with 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games (playing 18:28 per game).
- Victor Hedman has racked up 86 points this season, with 20 goals and 66 assists.
- Nikita Kucherov has netted 25 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has 1712 saves while giving up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).
- Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists to total 88 points (1.4 per game).
- Nazem Kadri has scored 28 goals and added 59 assists through 71 games for Colorado.
- Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/20/2022
Lightning
L 6-2
Away
-102
6/22/2022
Lightning
W 3-2
Away
-108
6/24/2022
Lightning
L 3-2
Home
-203
6/26/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-117
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/20/2022
Avalanche
W 6-2
Home
-118
6/22/2022
Avalanche
L 3-2
Home
-112
6/24/2022
Avalanche
W 3-2
Away
+169
6/26/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-103
How To Watch
June
26
2022
Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
