Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Watch on Sunday when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche are up 3-2. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Amalie Arena

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

On average, the Avalanche put up 3.8 goals in a game (fourth in league), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (sixth).

The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in league).

Tampa Bay's goal differential is +57 on the season (sixth in the league).

On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 67 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is an offensive leader for Tampa Bay with 106 points (1.3 per game), with 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games (playing 18:28 per game).

Victor Hedman has racked up 86 points this season, with 20 goals and 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov has netted 25 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has 1712 saves while giving up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists to total 88 points (1.4 per game).

Nazem Kadri has scored 28 goals and added 59 assists through 71 games for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/20/2022 Lightning L 6-2 Away -102 6/22/2022 Lightning W 3-2 Away -108 6/24/2022 Lightning L 3-2 Home -203 6/26/2022 Lightning - Away -117

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/20/2022 Avalanche W 6-2 Home -118 6/22/2022 Avalanche L 3-2 Home -112 6/24/2022 Avalanche W 3-2 Away +169 6/26/2022 Avalanche - Home -103

