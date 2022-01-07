Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) tries to control the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) closes in during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2) take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-2) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Maple Leafs are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Toronto

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Toronto

Colorado and Toronto Stats

The Avalanche score 4.2 goals per game (122 in 29 games), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.4 (77 in 32).

The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.4 goals per game (fifth in league), and the Avalanche concede 3.3 (22nd).

Colorado has a +26 goal differential on the season, fourth in the NHL.

Toronto's goal differential is +31 on the season (second in the league).

The Avalanche have scored 27 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

The Avalanche have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 28 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 41 points in 27 games.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Gabriel Landeskog's season total of 29 points has come from 10 goals and 19 assists.

Darcy Kuemper allows 2.5 goals per game and racks up 24.8 saves per contest.

Avalanche Injuries: Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Toronto Impact Players

William Nylander has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 20 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Toronto offense with 35 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 13.2%.

John Tavares has racked up 34 points this season, with 14 goals and 20 assists.

Toronto's Auston Matthews is among the leaders on the team with 34 total points (20 goals and 14 assists).

Jack Campbell has played 25 games this season, conceding 45 goals (1.8 per game) with 689 saves (27.6 per game) and a .939 save percentage (first in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None

