Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (38-10-4) and the Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-4) meet in Paradise, Nevada on February 26, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first and the Golden Knights seventh in the Western Conference.

Las Vegas vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6

Colorado and Las Vegas Stats

The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (4.0 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 16th on defense (2.9 against).

On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals in a game (13th in league), and the Avalanche allow 2.8 (14th).

Colorado is first in the league in goal differential, at +60 (+1.2 per game).

Las Vegas has a +14 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.

The Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.9% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities).

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 35 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has scored 13 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 27 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Las Vegas offense with 40 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 1.5 shots per game, shooting 17.6%.

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 35 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 15 assists.

Shea Theodore's eight goals and 26 assists add up to 34 points this season.

Laurent Brossoit has allowed 45 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 430 saves with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is Colorado's top contributor with 66 points. He has 22 goals and 44 assists this season.

Mikko Rantanen has 26 goals and 38 assists to total 64 points (1.3 per game).

Cale Makar has 55 total points for Colorado, with 18 goals and 37 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has conceded 84 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 950 saves with a .919 save percentage (13th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Lower-body)

