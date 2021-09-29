How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

The Avalanche open their preseason looking for some revenge when they travel to Vegas Tuesday night to face the Golden Knights.

The Avalanche finished the 2020-21 season tied with the Golden Knights for the most points in the NHL. They held the tiebreak, though, and were awarded home-ice advantage for the playoffs. The Avalanche were rolling as they swept the Blues in the first round and won the first two games against the Knights. That was when everything fell apart and they lost four straight to get eliminated from the playoffs.

How to Watch: Avalanche vs. Golden Knights

Match Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

A preseason game isn't the best place to get revenge for the playoff defeat but it is a good place to start. The Avalanche will get their first shot at Vegas Tuesday night in their first game of the preseason. The game may not mean anything in the standings but Colorado definitely wants to set a tone for the season.

Vegas will be playing in their second preseason game after losing to San Jose 4-2 on Sunday. The Golden Knights got goals from Paul Cotter and Max Pacioretty, but it wasn't enough to overcome the four goals from the Sharks.

They will look for a better showing when they face off against the Avalanche. Vegas will also travel to Colorado on Oct. 5 for their second meeting in the preseason.

These two teams are once again favorites in the Western Conference and this preseason game could the first of many great battles between the two this year. Don't be surprised if both of the teams are left standing when we get to the Western Conference finals.

