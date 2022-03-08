How to Watch Avalanche vs. Devils

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 1 ranked team in the Western Conference takes on the No. 8 team in the East with the Avalanche traveling to New Jersey to face the Devils on Tuesday.

The Avalanche have fought hard and are now in control of the Western Conference. They are 40-11-5 through 56 games with a total of 85 points. That is 12 points higher than the next closest team, the Flames, and the lead continues to grow.

They rank No. 2 in the league in goals scored with 219 goals in 56 games, averaging just under 4.0 goals per game. The team went 1-2 over the last week, beating the Islanders and losing to the Coyotes and the Flames.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils are still fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, though it looks bleak. They are ranked No. 12, which is four places out of the playoffs. They are 20-31-5 with 45 points. That is five points behind the Islanders and almost 25 points behind the No. 8 Capitals.

The team is 1-2 in the last week as well. The Devils have lost to the Blue Jackets and the Rangers and most recently beat the Blues. Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey in goals with 19 goals and 32 assists on the season.

This is the first of two meetings between these two teams. With this one being the home game for New Jersey, it is important for them to win, but it is going to take a mighty effort to accomplish this upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a power-play goal scored by right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Devils

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrate his empty net gaol with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Flyers

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Penguins

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. Magic

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) goes in for a shot in front of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Basketball Fans 3
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
soccer fans
Argentine Primera B Soccer

How to Watch Ituzaingó vs. Villa San Carlos

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy