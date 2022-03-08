How to Watch Avalanche vs. Devils

The No. 1 ranked team in the Western Conference takes on the No. 8 team in the East with the Avalanche traveling to New Jersey to face the Devils on Tuesday.

The Avalanche have fought hard and are now in control of the Western Conference. They are 40-11-5 through 56 games with a total of 85 points. That is 12 points higher than the next closest team, the Flames, and the lead continues to grow.

They rank No. 2 in the league in goals scored with 219 goals in 56 games, averaging just under 4.0 goals per game. The team went 1-2 over the last week, beating the Islanders and losing to the Coyotes and the Flames.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Devils are still fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, though it looks bleak. They are ranked No. 12, which is four places out of the playoffs. They are 20-31-5 with 45 points. That is five points behind the Islanders and almost 25 points behind the No. 8 Capitals.

The team is 1-2 in the last week as well. The Devils have lost to the Blue Jackets and the Rangers and most recently beat the Blues. Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey in goals with 19 goals and 32 assists on the season.

This is the first of two meetings between these two teams. With this one being the home game for New Jersey, it is important for them to win, but it is going to take a mighty effort to accomplish this upset.

