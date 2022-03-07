How to Watch Avalanche at Islanders

The Avalanche head to New York to face the Islanders on Monday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Avalanche start a three-game road trip on Monday night looking to bounce back after a bad loss to the Coyotes and then an overtime loss to the Flames on Saturday.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The back-to-back losses snapped a four-game winning streak for the Avalanche and dropped them to 40-11-5 overall. Colorado is still 14 points up in the Central Division and two points up on the Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.

Monday night the Avalanche try to snap out of their funk and get a win against an Islanders team that has just two wins in their last six games.

They did pick up a big 2-1 win against the Blues on Saturday, but still sit just 21-23-8 overall.

This will be the second time in a week that the two teams play and the Islanders came up short in a 5-3 loss at Colorado in the first meeting.

The Islanders will need to play a great game on Monday night if they want to pick up a big upset of the high-powered Avalanche.

