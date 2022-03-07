Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Avalanche head to New York to face the Islanders on Monday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Avalanche start a three-game road trip on Monday night looking to bounce back after a bad loss to the Coyotes and then an overtime loss to the Flames on Saturday.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses snapped a four-game winning streak for the Avalanche and dropped them to 40-11-5 overall. Colorado is still 14 points up in the Central Division and two points up on the Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.

Monday night the Avalanche try to snap out of their funk and get a win against an Islanders team that has just two wins in their last six games.

They did pick up a big 2-1 win against the Blues on Saturday, but still sit just 21-23-8 overall.

This will be the second time in a week that the two teams play and the Islanders came up short in a 5-3 loss at Colorado in the first meeting.

The Islanders will need to play a great game on Monday night if they want to pick up a big upset of the high-powered Avalanche.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with center Nazem Kadri (91) after scoring a power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Islanders

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) defends during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Sabres

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings vs. Bruins

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Horizon Tournament Semifinals: Wright State vs. Cleveland State

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Ferro vs. Independiente Rivadavia

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy