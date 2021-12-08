How to Watch Avalanche vs. Rangers

Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The impressive offense of the Avalanche meets the rock-hard defense of the Rangers in a game that is sure to see impressive saves and high scores.
    The Avalanche are 13-7-2 this season and fresh off of a high-scoring 7-5 win over Philadelphia. In its last five games, Colorado has scored a total of 26 goals. The Avalanche rank No. 2 in the NHL in total goals scored with 91 on the season, which could be a problem for Igor Shesterkin between the pipes.

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG2

    Live stream the Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rangers are playing a back-to-back after playing the Blackhawks last night. Tonight, the stellar play of Shesterkin will be put to the test with Colorado's offense.

    Shesterkin has New York ranking No. 4 in goals scored against them with only 57. He has 13 wins and is averaging a 93.7 save percentage.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG2
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
