How to Watch Avalanche vs. Rangers

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Avalanche are 13-7-2 this season and fresh off of a high-scoring 7-5 win over Philadelphia. In its last five games, Colorado has scored a total of 26 goals. The Avalanche rank No. 2 in the NHL in total goals scored with 91 on the season, which could be a problem for Igor Shesterkin between the pipes.
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers Today:
Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: MSG2
The Rangers are playing a back-to-back after playing the Blackhawks last night. Tonight, the stellar play of Shesterkin will be put to the test with Colorado's offense.
Shesterkin has New York ranking No. 4 in goals scored against them with only 57. He has 13 wins and is averaging a 93.7 save percentage.
