How to Watch Avalanche at Flyers

On Monday night, the Avalanche will travel to Philadelphia for an intriguing matchup against the Flyers.

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Coming into this matchup, the Avalanche have a 12-7-2 record. They have looked the part of a contender this season. However, they still need to keep putting wins together to move up in the standings.

On the other side of the rink, the Flyers have opened up the year with an 8-10-4 record and fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday. Philadelphia has to turn things around soon to get back into postseason contention. The Flyers have the talent to win, but they have not shown consistency.

Make sure to tune in to watch this matchup. While the Avalanche are the better team by record, the Flyers will not go down without a fight behind interim coach Mike Yeo. This should be an entertaining game to watch.

