How to Watch Avalanche at Flyers

    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Monday night, the Avalanche will travel to Philadelphia for an intriguing matchup against the Flyers.
    Author:

    There will be plenty of good hockey games for NHL fans to watch on Monday night, including this one between the Avalanche and the Flyers in Philadelphia.

    How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

    Coming into this matchup, the Avalanche have a 12-7-2 record. They have looked the part of a contender this season. However, they still need to keep putting wins together to move up in the standings.

    On the other side of the rink, the Flyers have opened up the year with an 8-10-4 record and fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday. Philadelphia has to turn things around soon to get back into postseason contention. The Flyers have the talent to win, but they have not shown consistency.

    Make sure to tune in to watch this matchup. While the Avalanche are the better team by record, the Flyers will not go down without a fight behind interim coach Mike Yeo. This should be an entertaining game to watch.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
