How to Watch Avalanche vs. Penguins

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Avalanche aim for a season sweep of the Penguins as the series shifts to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Colorado holds a commanding lead over Minnesota atop the Central Division as the regular season pushes through its final month. Tonight the Avalanche skate into Pittsburgh with a three-game winning streak ready to face the Penguins for the second time in four days.

The Avalanche won the first game of the back-to-back series on Saturday night on Devon Toews 13th goal of the season, which came with 4:36 remaining in the third period to hand the host's a 3-2 home win.

Pittsburgh has dropped four of its last six games and has not won at home since an 11-2 thrashing of the Detroit Red Wings on March 27. 

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Colorado enters with the NHL's best road record with a 21-10-3 mark led by the front-line duo of center Nazem Kadri and winger Mikko Rabtanen, who have posted 83 and 82 points, respectively. More of the scoring responsibility will fall to Rabtanen, as Kardi has been sidelined with an upper body injury and is expected to miss most of the rest of the regular season.

The Penguins are firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, but with 12 games to go, Pittsburgh could get as high as the No. 2 seed or miss the playoffs entirely.

Sidney Crosby has scored a point in four consecutive games, sitting at 1,397 career points and is one point away from joining Jari Kurri and Alex Ovechkin in a three-way tie for 21st in NHL history.

This game pits two premier special teams units against each other, as the Avalanche’s fifth ranked power play unit (25.4%) will battle the Penguins second ranked penalty kill (85.5%). Pittsburgh got the better of this matchup on Saturday, holding Colorado scoreless on its only power play opportunity.

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
