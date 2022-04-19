Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) and Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (70) defend in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's NHL slate will see the Colorado Avalanche (55-14-6) take on the Washington Capitals (42-23-10), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference with 116 points and the Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 94 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Washington

DateHomeAwayResult

10/19/2021

Capitals

Avalanche

6-3 WAS

Colorado and Washington Stats

  • The Avalanche are second in the league in scoring (3.9 goals per game), and the Capitals are 15th defensively (3.0 against).
  • The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (eighth in league), and the Avalanche are conceding 2.7 (sixth).
  • Colorado is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the NHL.
  • Washington's goal differential is +34 on the season (10th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 66 goals (on 26.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 38 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, 11th in league).
  • The Avalanche have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities).

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 91 points in 72 games (36 goals and 55 assists).
  • Nathan MacKinnon has 31 goals and 53 assists to total 84 points (1.4 per game).
  • Nazem Kadri's season total of 83 points has come from 26 goals and 57 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1469 saves. His .925 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Devon Toews: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 87 points are pivotal for Washington. He has recorded 47 goals and 40 assists in 73 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored 74 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 51 assists.
  • John Carlson has posted 15 goals on the season, chipping in 52 assists.
  • Vitek Vanecek has a .909 save percentage (27th in the league). He has 947 saves, and has given up 95 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

