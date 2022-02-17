How to Watch Blue Jackets at Blackhawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks host the Blue Jackets on Thursday night looking to win their second straight game.

The Blackhawks return home for the start of a six-game homestand on Thursday when they play the Blue Jackets.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago comes home after playing three straight on the road while coming away with two wins. The Blackhawks beat the Oilers 4-1 and the Jets 3-1 but lost to the Blues in the middle game.

They are now 18-24-7 overall and are still stuck in seventh place in the Central Division.

Thursday night, they will look to snap a four-game home losing streak when they take on a Blue Jackets team that is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and was just their second loss in the last seven games.

The Blue Jackets are now just 23-23-1 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus has been playing well and Thursday it will look to avenge a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks from Jan. 11.

Both of these teams are fighting to climb their respective divisions and Thursday night's game should be a good one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NHL

