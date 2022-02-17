How to Watch Blue Jackets at Blackhawks

The Blackhawks host the Blue Jackets on Thursday night looking to win their second straight game.

The Blackhawks return home for the start of a six-game homestand on Thursday when they play the Blue Jackets.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago comes home after playing three straight on the road while coming away with two wins. The Blackhawks beat the Oilers 4-1 and the Jets 3-1 but lost to the Blues in the middle game.

They are now 18-24-7 overall and are still stuck in seventh place in the Central Division.

Thursday night, they will look to snap a four-game home losing streak when they take on a Blue Jackets team that is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and was just their second loss in the last seven games.

The Blue Jackets are now just 23-23-1 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus has been playing well and Thursday it will look to avenge a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks from Jan. 11.

Both of these teams are fighting to climb their respective divisions and Thursday night's game should be a good one.

