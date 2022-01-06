The Blue Jackets look to snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday when they travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils

The Blue Jackets had lost eight of 10 before the COVID-19 pause, and unfortunately for them, it hasn't been much better since they came back. They won their first game against Nashville in a shootout but have lost their last two.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Not only have they lost their last two games, but they have also given up seven goals in each. It has not been a great defensive performance the last couple of games and is something Columbus will need to fix soon.

Thursday, the Blue Jackets hope that starts with a trip to New Jersey when they play the first of two straight games against the Devils.

The Devils are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday night. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak that included back-to-back overtime wins against the Oilers and Capitals.

It is the best hockey New Jersey has played in a while, as it had lost 15 of 18 before the COVID-19 pause.

The mini-break seemed to do the Devils some favors, but they will look to avoid going back into a funk when they host the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

