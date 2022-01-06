Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jackets look to snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday when they travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils

The Blue Jackets had lost eight of 10 before the COVID-19 pause, and unfortunately for them, it hasn't been much better since they came back. They won their first game against Nashville in a shootout but have lost their last two.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Not only have they lost their last two games, but they have also given up seven goals in each. It has not been a great defensive performance the last couple of games and is something Columbus will need to fix soon.

Thursday, the Blue Jackets hope that starts with a trip to New Jersey when they play the first of two straight games against the Devils.

The Devils are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday night. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak that included back-to-back overtime wins against the Oilers and Capitals.

It is the best hockey New Jersey has played in a while, as it had lost 15 of 18 before the COVID-19 pause.

The mini-break seemed to do the Devils some favors, but they will look to avoid going back into a funk when they host the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

blue jackets
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

4 minutes ago
sabres
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Sabres

4 minutes ago
bruins
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Bruins

4 minutes ago
ohio state
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

4 minutes ago
merrimack
College Basketball

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

4 minutes ago
vermont
College Basketball

How to Watch New Hampshire at Vermont

4 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Kenny Cooper (21) drives against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State

4 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

20 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy