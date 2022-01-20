How to Watch Blue Jackets at Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers look to avoid another 10-game losing streak as they host the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

These Metropolitan foes clash in Philadelphia, as the Blue Jackets and Flyers are sitting in similar positions this season. Only one point separates them in the standings, so on paper this should be a close matchup. 

The reality surrounding the Flyers right now might not guarantee a close matchup. They are currently in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. There have been two overtime games and a shootout in that stretch, but all the same, Philadelphia hasn't won in the new year. 

The Flyers didn't make the playoffs last season, but there was hope that this would be a bounce-back season for the team after a really good 2019-20 season. Philadelphia survived a 10-game losing streak already by winning five of six to follow. Having two 10-game losing streaks is too much for any team, so that will be huge motivation to come out with a win tonight against an evenly matched opponent. 

The Blue Jackets hold the one-point advantage and are also looking to rebound from their last game. They lost 9-2 to the Panthers who have the second-most points in the league. 

This game is truly up for grabs. 

