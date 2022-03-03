Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL action will see the Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-1) take the ice against the Boston Bruins (32-18-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets rank ninth with 57 points and the Bruins are seventh with 68 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Boston

Betting Information for Columbus vs. Boston

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Columbus and Boston Stats

  • The Blue Jackets score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.7 (seventh).
  • On average, the Bruins put up 2.9 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.6 (31st).
  • Columbus has a -19 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • Boston is +8 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities).
  • The Bruins have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.9% of penalties).

Columbus Impact Players

  • One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Boone Jenner, who has scored 43 points in 54 games (23 goals and 20 assists).
  • Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' offensive options, contributing 40 points (two goals, 38 assists) to the team.
  • Patrik Laine has 20 goals and 18 assists for Columbus.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has a 3.8 goals against average, and 486 saves. His .887 save percentage ranks 48th in the league.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Brendan Gaunce: Day To Day (Upper Body), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (Lower Body), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Boston Impact Players

  • David Pastrnak's 54 points are pivotal for Boston. He has 29 goals and 25 assists in 54 games.
  • Brad Marchand has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with 23 goals and 30 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron is a key player on offense for Boston with 15 goals and 26 assists.
  • Linus Ullmark has played 28 games this season, conceding 76 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 749 saves and a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

