Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL action will see the Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-1) take the ice against the Boston Bruins (32-18-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets rank ninth with 57 points and the Bruins are seventh with 68 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Boston
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Columbus vs. Boston
Columbus and Boston Stats
- The Blue Jackets score 3.3 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Bruins are conceding 2.7 (seventh).
- On average, the Bruins put up 2.9 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.6 (31st).
- Columbus has a -19 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
- Boston is +8 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the league.
- The Bruins have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities).
- The Bruins have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.9% of penalties).
Columbus Impact Players
- One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Boone Jenner, who has scored 43 points in 54 games (23 goals and 20 assists).
- Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' offensive options, contributing 40 points (two goals, 38 assists) to the team.
- Patrik Laine has 20 goals and 18 assists for Columbus.
- Joonas Korpisalo has a 3.8 goals against average, and 486 saves. His .887 save percentage ranks 48th in the league.
Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Brendan Gaunce: Day To Day (Upper Body), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (Lower Body), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak's 54 points are pivotal for Boston. He has 29 goals and 25 assists in 54 games.
- Brad Marchand has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with 23 goals and 30 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron is a key player on offense for Boston with 15 goals and 26 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has played 28 games this season, conceding 76 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 749 saves and a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
