Dec 14, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1) in NHL play on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 13th and the Blue Jackets 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Columbus

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Sabres -1.5 5.5

Buffalo and Columbus Stats

The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (80 in 30 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.4 (94 in 28).

The Blue Jackets are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Sabres are 24th defensively (3.4 against).

Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -23.

Columbus is 19th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -5.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).

The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties).

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 23 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 11.5%.

Jakub Voracek has amassed 22 points this season, with one goal and 21 assists.

Columbus' Zachary Werenski is among the top offensive players on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).

Elvis Merzlikins has a .911 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 553 saves (29.1 per game), and has allowed 54 goals (2.8 per game).

Joonas Korpisalo has 253 saves (28.1 per game) and an .891 save percentage, giving up 31 goals (3.4 per game).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Patrik Laine: Out (Oblique), Dean Kukan: Out (Upper body), Gabriel Carlsson: Out (COVID-19), Jack Roslovic: Out (COVID-19), Boone Jenner: Out (COVID-19), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (COVID-19), Andrew Peeke: Out (COVID-19), Eric Robinson: Out (COVID-19)

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo is one of Buffalo's top contributors (20 total points), having registered six goals and 14 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin is another of Buffalo's offensive options, contributing 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Tage Thompson has scored 10 goals and added eight assists through 30 games for Buffalo.

Dustin Tokarski has conceded 42 goals (3.0 per game) and recorded 391 saves (27.9 per game) with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.