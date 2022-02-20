Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on February 20, 2022, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets are 10th and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Columbus vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blue Jackets
-1.5
6.5
Columbus and Buffalo Stats
- The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (27th).
- The Sabres are scoring 2.7 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.7 (30th).
- In terms of goal differential, Columbus is -23 on the season (23rd in league).
- Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -41 (-0.8 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 21 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).
Columbus Impact Players
- One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Boone Jenner, who has scored 37 points in 48 games (20 goals and 17 assists).
- Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' top contributors through 46 games, with two goals and 31 assists.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists through 46 games for Columbus.
- In 18 games, Joonas Korpisalo has conceded 62 goals (3.82 goals against average) and has racked up 486 saves.
Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Emil Bemstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 19 goals and 18 assists in 46 games for Buffalo add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 20 goals and 16 assists in 48 games.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 33 total points (eight goals and 25 assists).
- Dustin Tokarski has played 18 games this season, conceding 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 514 saves and a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
