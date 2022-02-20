Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) controls the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on February 20, 2022, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets are 10th and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Columbus vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Blue Jackets -1.5 6.5

Columbus and Buffalo Stats

The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (27th).

The Sabres are scoring 2.7 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.7 (30th).

In terms of goal differential, Columbus is -23 on the season (23rd in league).

Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -41 (-0.8 per game).

The Blue Jackets have scored 21 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).

Columbus Impact Players

One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Boone Jenner, who has scored 37 points in 48 games (20 goals and 17 assists).

Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' top contributors through 46 games, with two goals and 31 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists through 46 games for Columbus.

In 18 games, Joonas Korpisalo has conceded 62 goals (3.82 goals against average) and has racked up 486 saves.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Emil Bemstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 19 goals and 18 assists in 46 games for Buffalo add up to 37 total points on the season.

Jeff Skinner is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 20 goals and 16 assists in 48 games.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 33 total points (eight goals and 25 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has played 18 games this season, conceding 56 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 514 saves and a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.