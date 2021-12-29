Dec 14, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) take the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with 26 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Columbus

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 5.5

Chicago and Columbus Stats

The Blackhawks are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Blue Jackets are 24th in goals conceded (3.4).

On average, the Blue Jackets post 3.2 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Blackhawks give up 3.2 (22nd).

Chicago has a -28 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.

Columbus' goal differential is -5 on the season (20th in the league).

The Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (26th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 23 points are important for Columbus. He has nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games.

Jakub Voracek is a leading scorer for Columbus with 22 total points this season. He has scored one goal and added 21 assists in 28 games.

Columbus' Zachary Werenski is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).

Elvis Merzlikins has given up 54 goals (2.8 per game) and amassed 553 saves (29.1 per game) with a .911 save percentage (24th in the league).

Joonas Korpisalo has made 253 total saves (28.1 per game) with an .891 save percentage, giving up 31 goals (3.4 per game).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Patrik Laine: Out (Oblique), Dean Kukan: Out (Upper body), Gabriel Carlsson: Out (COVID-19), Jack Roslovic: Out (COVID-19), Boone Jenner: Out (COVID-19), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (COVID-19), Andrew Peeke: Out (COVID-19), Eric Robinson: Out (COVID-19)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is Chicago's top contributor with 25 points. He has seven goals and 18 assists this season.

Seth Jones has racked up 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 20 assists.

Alex DeBrincat has 23 total points for Chicago, with 17 goals and six assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 55 goals (2.8 per game) and recorded 575 saves (28.8 per game).

Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage (46th in the league), and has allowed 37 goals (3.4 per game) while racking up 282 saves (25.6 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Calvin de Haan: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

