Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Blackhawks (12-18-5) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-1) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on January 11, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 29 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blackhawks
-1.5
6
Chicago and Columbus Stats
- The Blackhawks are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Blue Jackets are 27th in goals conceded (3.5).
- The Blue Jackets score 3.1 goals per game (12th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.4 (24th).
- Chicago is 30th in the NHL in goal differential, at -39 (-1.1 per game).
- Columbus is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -14 (-0.4 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has been a big player for Chicago this season, with 30 points in 31 games.
- Alex DeBrincat has 21 goals and six assists to total 27 points (0.8 per game).
- Seth Jones' season total of 25 points has come from three goals and 22 assists.
- In 23 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 65 goals (2.8 per game) and has racked up 654 saves (28.4 per game).
- Kevin Lankinen has conceded 37 goals (3.4 per game) and recorded 282 saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage (46th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Seth Jones: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
Columbus Impact Players
- Jakub Voracek has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and collected 24 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 25 total points (0.8 per game).
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has amassed 25 points this season, with 11 goals and 14 assists.
- Boone Jenner has netted 13 goals on the season, chipping in eight assists.
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (29th in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has allowed 61 goals (2.9 per game).
- Joonas Korpisalo has an .886 save percentage, has recorded 334 saves (27.8 per game), and has conceded 43 goals (3.6 per game).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)
