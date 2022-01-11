Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save in net against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) in the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (12-18-5) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-1) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on January 11, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 29 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Chicago

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

7:00 PM ET

NBC Sports Networks

Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 6

Chicago and Columbus Stats

The Blackhawks are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.3), and the Blue Jackets are 27th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Blue Jackets score 3.1 goals per game (12th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.4 (24th).

Chicago is 30th in the NHL in goal differential, at -39 (-1.1 per game).

Columbus is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -14 (-0.4 per game).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).

The Blackhawks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has been a big player for Chicago this season, with 30 points in 31 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 21 goals and six assists to total 27 points (0.8 per game).

Seth Jones' season total of 25 points has come from three goals and 22 assists.

In 23 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 65 goals (2.8 per game) and has racked up 654 saves (28.4 per game).

Kevin Lankinen has conceded 37 goals (3.4 per game) and recorded 282 saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage (46th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Seth Jones: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Columbus Impact Players

Jakub Voracek has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and collected 24 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 25 total points (0.8 per game).

Oliver Bjorkstrand has amassed 25 points this season, with 11 goals and 14 assists.

Boone Jenner has netted 13 goals on the season, chipping in eight assists.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (29th in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has allowed 61 goals (2.9 per game).

Joonas Korpisalo has an .886 save percentage, has recorded 334 saves (27.8 per game), and has conceded 43 goals (3.6 per game).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)

