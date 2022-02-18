Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (18-24-7) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-23-1) hit the ice in Chicago, Illinois on February 17, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference (43 points), while the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (47 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blackhawks

-1.5

6

Chicago and Columbus Stats

  • The Blackhawks score 2.4 goals per game (117 in 49 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (172 in 47).
  • The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals conceded (3.3).
  • Chicago is -45 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.
  • Columbus is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -26 (-0.6 per game).
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 26 power-play goals (15th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 30 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 20 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

  • Boone Jenner's 34 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has 19 goals and 15 assists in 47 games.
  • Jakub Voracek has collected 32 points this season, with two goals and 30 assists.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has 31 points so far, including 14 goals and 17 assists.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has an .887 save percentage (47th in the league), with 486 total saves, giving up 62 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Emil Bemstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Chicago Impact Players

  • One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 45 points in 45 games (12 goals and 33 assists).
  • Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 40 points (28 goals, 12 assists) to the team.
  • Seth Jones has 30 total points for Chicago, with three goals and 27 assists.
  • In 36 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 100 goals (2.88 goals against average) and has recorded 1013 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream:

