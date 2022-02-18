How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (18-24-7) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-23-1) hit the ice in Chicago, Illinois on February 17, 2022 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference (43 points), while the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (47 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Columbus

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 6

Chicago and Columbus Stats

The Blackhawks score 2.4 goals per game (117 in 49 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (172 in 47).

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals conceded (3.3).

Chicago is -45 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.

Columbus is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -26 (-0.6 per game).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 26 power-play goals (15th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 30 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 20 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner's 34 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has 19 goals and 15 assists in 47 games.

Jakub Voracek has collected 32 points this season, with two goals and 30 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 31 points so far, including 14 goals and 17 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has an .887 save percentage (47th in the league), with 486 total saves, giving up 62 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Emil Bemstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Chicago Impact Players

One of Chicago's top offensive players this season is Patrick Kane, who has scored 45 points in 45 games (12 goals and 33 assists).

Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's offensive options, contributing 40 points (28 goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Seth Jones has 30 total points for Chicago, with three goals and 27 assists.

In 36 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 100 goals (2.88 goals against average) and has recorded 1013 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion Protocol), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

