Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday includes a meeting in Newark, New Jersey between the New Jersey Devils (13-15-5) and Columbus Blue Jackets (15-14-1) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils are 12th and the Blue Jackets 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Columbus
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Columbus
New Jersey and Columbus Stats
- The Devils score 2.9 goals per game (17th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.5 (27th).
- The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
- New Jersey is -17 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- Columbus is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -8.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.0% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties).
Columbus Impact Players
- Jakub Voracek's one goal and 22 assists in 31 games for Columbus add up to 23 total points on the season.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with nine goals and 14 assists.
- Zachary Werenski is a key player on offense for Columbus with six goals and 14 assists.
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (31st in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has given up 61 goals (2.9 per game).
- Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, has recorded 253 saves (25.3 per game), and has given up 31 goals (3.1 per game).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Bean: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: Out (COVID-19), Zach Werenski: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (29 total points), having amassed nine goals and 20 assists.
- Andreas Johnsson has nine goals and 12 assists to total 21 points (0.6 per game).
- Nico Hischier's season total of 20 points has come from six goals and 14 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood allows 2.8 goals per game and records 24.5 saves per contest.
- Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage. He has 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19)
