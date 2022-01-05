Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Thursday includes a meeting in Newark, New Jersey between the New Jersey Devils (13-15-5) and Columbus Blue Jackets (15-14-1) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils are 12th and the Blue Jackets 11th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New Jersey vs. Columbus

    Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Columbus

    New Jersey and Columbus Stats

    • The Devils score 2.9 goals per game (17th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.5 (27th).
    • The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
    • New Jersey is -17 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
    • Columbus is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -8.
    • The Blue Jackets have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.0% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities).
    • The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties).

    Columbus Impact Players

    • Jakub Voracek's one goal and 22 assists in 31 games for Columbus add up to 23 total points on the season.
    • Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with nine goals and 14 assists.
    • Zachary Werenski is a key player on offense for Columbus with six goals and 14 assists.
    • Elvis Merzlikins has a .907 save percentage (31st in the league). He has 595 saves (28.3 per game), and has given up 61 goals (2.9 per game).
    • Joonas Korpisalo has an .891 save percentage, has recorded 253 saves (25.3 per game), and has given up 31 goals (3.1 per game).

    Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Bean: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: Out (COVID-19), Zach Werenski: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (29 total points), having amassed nine goals and 20 assists.
    • Andreas Johnsson has nine goals and 12 assists to total 21 points (0.6 per game).
    • Nico Hischier's season total of 20 points has come from six goals and 14 assists.
    • Mackenzie Blackwood allows 2.8 goals per game and records 24.5 saves per contest.
    • Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage. He has 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

