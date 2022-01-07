Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save on a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday includes the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-1) hosting the New Jersey Devils (13-16-5) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets are 11th and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Columbus vs. New Jersey

Columbus and New Jersey Stats

The Blue Jackets are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Devils are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).

The Devils score 2.9 goals per game (98 in 34 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.6 (111 in 31).

Columbus is 21st in the NHL in goal differential, at -13 (-0.4 per game).

New Jersey has a -19 goal differential on the season, 24th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 16.5% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 14.3% of opportunities).

Columbus Impact Players

One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Jakub Voracek, who has 23 points (one goal, 22 assists) and plays an average of 16:19 per game.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has nine goals and 14 assists to total 23 points (0.8 per game).

Boone Jenner has 12 goals and eight assists for Columbus.

Elvis Merzlikins has conceded 61 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 595 saves (28.3 per game) with a .907 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Columbus also makes use of Joonas Korpisalo in goal. He has conceded 38 goals (3.5 per game) and racked up 282 saves (25.6 per game), with an .881 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Illness), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: Out (COVID-19), Zach Werenski: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 30 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has nine goals and 21 assists in 34 games.

Andreas Johnsson has helped lead the attack for New Jersey this season with nine goals and 12 assists.

Dougie Hamilton's seven goals and 13 assists add up to 20 points this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .895 save percentage (41st in the league), with 519 total saves (24.7 per game), conceding 61 goals (2.9 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has 238 saves (23.8 per game) and a .902 save percentage, conceding 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Yegor Sharangovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Pavel Zacha: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Andreas Johnsson: Out (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body)

