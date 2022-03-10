Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL schedule will see the New York Islanders (21-24-8) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (28-26-3), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th while the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Columbus
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
6
New York and Columbus Stats
- The Islanders score 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.6 (30th).
- The Blue Jackets are scoring 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (ninth).
- New York is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -11 (-0.2 per game).
- Columbus' goal differential is -21 on the season (22nd in the NHL).
- The Islanders have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
Columbus Impact Players
- Boone Jenner has collected 23 goals and 21 assists in 57 games for Columbus, good for 44 points.
- Jakub Voracek is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 43 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 40 assists in 55 games.
- Patrik Laine has 42 points so far, including 22 goals and 20 assists.
- Joonas Korpisalo has allowed 62 goals (3.8 goals against average) and compiled 486 saves with an .887 save percentage (48th in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
- Brock Nelson is another of New York's most productive contributors through 44 games, with 21 goals and 10 assists.
- Noah Dobson has 30 total points for New York, with 10 goals and 20 assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has allowed 48 goals (2.91 goals against average) and recorded 491 saves.
Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Out (Upper-body), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)