Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) controls the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) trails the play during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL schedule will see the New York Islanders (21-24-8) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (28-26-3), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th while the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Columbus

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 6

New York and Columbus Stats

The Islanders score 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.6 (30th).

The Blue Jackets are scoring 3.3 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (ninth).

New York is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -11 (-0.2 per game).

Columbus' goal differential is -21 on the season (22nd in the NHL).

The Islanders have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties).

The Blue Jackets have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner has collected 23 goals and 21 assists in 57 games for Columbus, good for 44 points.

Jakub Voracek is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 43 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 40 assists in 55 games.

Patrik Laine has 42 points so far, including 22 goals and 20 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has allowed 62 goals (3.8 goals against average) and compiled 486 saves with an .887 save percentage (48th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.

Brock Nelson is another of New York's most productive contributors through 44 games, with 21 goals and 10 assists.

Noah Dobson has 30 total points for New York, with 10 goals and 20 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has allowed 48 goals (2.91 goals against average) and recorded 491 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Out (Upper-body), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body)

