How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (28-27-9) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-5) meet in Columbus, Ohio on March 29, 2022 at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 10th place and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Islanders
-143
6
New York and Columbus Stats
- The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed (3.7).
- On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals in a game (13th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).
- New York has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
- Columbus is -32 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 42 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 33 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 27 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, sixth in league).
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has been a big player for New York this season, with 46 points in 55 games.
- Mathew Barzal is another of New York's top contributors through 55 games, with 12 goals and 30 assists.
- Anders Lee's season total of 38 points has come from 25 goals and 13 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
Columbus Impact Players
- Patrik Laine's 25 goals and 24 assists in 47 games for Columbus add up to 49 total points on the season.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has amassed 49 points this season, with 23 goals and 26 assists.
- Columbus' Jakub Voracek is among the leaders on the team with 48 total points (five goals and 43 assists).
- Elvis Merzlikins has 1275 saves while allowing 137 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)
