Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (28-27-9) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-5) meet in Columbus, Ohio on March 29, 2022 at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 10th place and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. New York

Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Islanders

-143

6

New York and Columbus Stats

  • The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed (3.7).
  • On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals in a game (13th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).
  • New York has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • Columbus is -32 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 42 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 33 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 27 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, sixth in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has been a big player for New York this season, with 46 points in 55 games.
  • Mathew Barzal is another of New York's top contributors through 55 games, with 12 goals and 30 assists.
  • Anders Lee's season total of 38 points has come from 25 goals and 13 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Patrik Laine's 25 goals and 24 assists in 47 games for Columbus add up to 49 total points on the season.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has amassed 49 points this season, with 23 goals and 26 assists.
  • Columbus' Jakub Voracek is among the leaders on the team with 48 total points (five goals and 43 assists).
  • Elvis Merzlikins has 1275 saves while allowing 137 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Wild

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_10913332
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nevada

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) goes in for a shot in front of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Chile Argentina Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Chile vs. Uruguay

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Bolivia vs. Brazil

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Peru vs. Paraguay

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy