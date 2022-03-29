How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Islanders (28-27-9) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-5) meet in Columbus, Ohio on March 29, 2022 at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 10th place and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus

Favorite Moneyline Total Islanders -143 6

New York and Columbus Stats

The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed (3.7).

On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals in a game (13th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).

New York has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.

Columbus is -32 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 42 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 33 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 27 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, sixth in league).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has been a big player for New York this season, with 46 points in 55 games.

Mathew Barzal is another of New York's top contributors through 55 games, with 12 goals and 30 assists.

Anders Lee's season total of 38 points has come from 25 goals and 13 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine's 25 goals and 24 assists in 47 games for Columbus add up to 49 total points on the season.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has amassed 49 points this season, with 23 goals and 26 assists.

Columbus' Jakub Voracek is among the leaders on the team with 48 total points (five goals and 43 assists).

Elvis Merzlikins has 1275 saves while allowing 137 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

