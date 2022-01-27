Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (28-11-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-21-1) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Rangers rank third in the Eastern Conference with 60 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 37 points.

Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

6

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Adam Fox, who has scored 46 points in 43 games (seven goals and 39 assists).
  • Artemi Panarin is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 45 points (11 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • Chris Kreider has scored 30 goals and added 13 assists through 43 games for New York.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .902 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Jakub Voracek has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and put up 26 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 27 total points (0.7 per game).
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 27 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 15 assists in 38 games.
  • Boone Jenner is a key player on offense for Columbus with 16 goals and 11 assists.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has allowed 55 goals (4.0 goals against average) and compiled 407 saves with an .881 save percentage (46th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body), Alexandre Texier: Day To Day (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

